Rochdale 1-1 Colchester United

Rochdale had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Colchester on the night they celebrated a landmark anniversary.

The League Two fixture had been brought forward to ensure it was 100 years to the day since Rochdale played their first match in the Football League.

Whereas Rochdale marked August 27, 1921 with a 6-3 win against Accrington in the Third Division North, there was no repeat as their miserable home form continued.

It looked as though they might finish empty handed after Max Taylor's calamitous own goal gifted Colchester a first-half lead.

Former Manchester United player Taylor, 21, who left Old Trafford in the summer, found his own net five minutes before half-time when he completely lost his bearings with a back pass to goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

But wing-back Jimmy Keohane spared Taylor's blushes with an equaliser from close range shortly after the hour.

Rochdale had the worst home record in League One last season, which had a massive bearing on their relegation, and this campaign have only two points from a possible nine from their first three home league games.

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Dooley
  • 8Morley
  • 13Keohane
  • 10NewbySubstituted forGrantat 76'minutes
  • 9Beesley
  • 18OdohSubstituted forCashmanat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 4McNulty
  • 11Grant
  • 14Broadbent
  • 19Andrews
  • 20Cashman
  • 31Wade

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 2Welch-HayesBooked at 45mins
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 23DanielsBooked at 64mins
  • 6Sarpong-WireduBooked at 87mins
  • 8SkuseSubstituted forKennedyat 89'minutes
  • 11Sears
  • 14ChilversSubstituted forCoxeat 90+2'minutes
  • 17JasperSubstituted forHannantat 69'minutes
  • 9Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Hannant
  • 18Eastman
  • 21Kennedy
  • 24Turner
  • 27Coxe
  • 31Thomas
  • 34Tovide
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
3,054

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rochdale 1, Colchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Colchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke Chambers (Colchester United).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe replaces Noah Chilvers.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Joel Coleman.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gene Kennedy (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Gene Kennedy replaces Cole Skuse because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Cashman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Keohane following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

