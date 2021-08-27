Rochdale 1-1 Colchester United

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Colchester United 1.
Rochdale had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Colchester on the night they celebrated a landmark anniversary.
The League Two fixture had been brought forward to ensure it was 100 years to the day since Rochdale played their first match in the Football League.
Whereas Rochdale marked August 27, 1921 with a 6-3 win against Accrington in the Third Division North, there was no repeat as their miserable home form continued.
It looked as though they might finish empty handed after Max Taylor's calamitous own goal gifted Colchester a first-half lead.
Former Manchester United player Taylor, 21, who left Old Trafford in the summer, found his own net five minutes before half-time when he completely lost his bearings with a back pass to goalkeeper Joel Coleman.
But wing-back Jimmy Keohane spared Taylor's blushes with an equaliser from close range shortly after the hour.
Rochdale had the worst home record in League One last season, which had a massive bearing on their relegation, and this campaign have only two points from a possible nine from their first three home league games.
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Dooley
- 8Morley
- 13Keohane
- 10NewbySubstituted forGrantat 76'minutes
- 9Beesley
- 18OdohSubstituted forCashmanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3White
- 4McNulty
- 11Grant
- 14Broadbent
- 19Andrews
- 20Cashman
- 31Wade
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 2Welch-HayesBooked at 45mins
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 23DanielsBooked at 64mins
- 6Sarpong-WireduBooked at 87mins
- 8SkuseSubstituted forKennedyat 89'minutes
- 11Sears
- 14ChilversSubstituted forCoxeat 90+2'minutes
- 17JasperSubstituted forHannantat 69'minutes
- 9Nouble
Substitutes
- 7Hannant
- 18Eastman
- 21Kennedy
- 24Turner
- 27Coxe
- 31Thomas
- 34Tovide
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 3,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Colchester United 1.
Post update
Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Chambers (Colchester United).
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe replaces Noah Chilvers.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Joel Coleman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gene Kennedy (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Gene Kennedy replaces Cole Skuse because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Cashman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Keohane following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.