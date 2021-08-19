Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers will sign 19-year-old Colombian forward Juan Alegria after agreeing a six-figure fee with Finnish club FC Honka. (The Athletic)
Despite reports to the contrary, Celtic have not agreed a £2.1m fee for Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis and are still negotiating with VVV Venlo for the 26-year-old who was the Eredivisie's top scorer last season. (Sun)
Hull City's Scotland Under-21 forward James Scott is set to undergo a medical with Hibs on Friday and sign a season-long loan deal. (Daily Record)
Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who is expected to sign for Celtic, scored a stunning long-range strike in what could be his final Legia Warsaw appearance, a 2-2 draw away to Slavia Prague in the Europa League play-off first leg. (Sun)
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has praised "international class" Ilmari Niskanen as the Finland striker prepares to complete his move to Tannadice. (Courier)
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson says the club are awaiting final approval from Liverpool before 21-year-old forward Ben Woodburn moves from Anfield to Tynecastle on loan. (Daily Record)
Hibs striker Christian Doidge, who is out injured until at least December, is in line for a new contract with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)