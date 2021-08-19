Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will sign 19-year-old Colombian forward Juan Alegria after agreeing a six-figure fee with Finnish club FC Honka. (The Athletic) external-link

Despite reports to the contrary, Celtic have not agreed a £2.1m fee for Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis and are still negotiating with VVV Venlo for the 26-year-old who was the Eredivisie's top scorer last season. (Sun) external-link

Hull City's Scotland Under-21 forward James Scott is set to undergo a medical with Hibs on Friday and sign a season-long loan deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who is expected to sign for Celtic, scored a stunning long-range strike in what could be his final Legia Warsaw appearance, a 2-2 draw away to Slavia Prague in the Europa League play-off first leg. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has praised "international class" Ilmari Niskanen as the Finland striker prepares to complete his move to Tannadice. (Courier) external-link

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson says the club are awaiting final approval from Liverpool before 21-year-old forward Ben Woodburn moves from Anfield to Tynecastle on loan. (Daily Record) external-link