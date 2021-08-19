Martin Odegaard: Arsenal sign midfielder from Real Madrid for about £30m

Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard will wear the number eight shirt for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £30m.

The 22-year-old Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

Odegaard made 20 appearances for the Gunners and scored two goals in all competitions.

He joins Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Arsenal's signings this summer.

Odegaard will not be available for Sunday's Premier League match with Chelsea as he waits for visa clearance.

The Norwegian joined Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015 but only made eight league appearances for the Spanish side. He also spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

Arteta had made it clear at the end of last season that he wanted Odegaard to return to the Emirates on a permanent basis, and has since spoken about wanting to add more new signings to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 08:36

    He’s a good player, but here’s the thing. He competes for the same spot as one of our better players Smith-Rowe, so whilst he will improve the squad, he won’t improve the team. Same with the signing of Tavares, competes with our best player Tierney at left back. How about someone getting a grip and trying to improve the team by replacing one of our terrible players ? There’s plenty to choose from.

    • Reply posted by goonergeeza, today at 08:46

      goonergeeza replied:
      I hear you but think MO can be used in different positions

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 08:34

    Talented, but a bit of a lightweight. Perfect for Arsenal then.

  • Comment posted by U20116114, today at 08:30

    Just close your eyes and think of the money, Martin

    • Reply posted by Raging Bull, today at 08:32

      Raging Bull replied:
      Hahaha classic banter to get this Friday up and running

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 08:43

    Things are really bad in Spain. Living beyond their means. In English terms clubs like Barcelona should go into administration and thrown out of their league. 1.5 bln euro debt.
    Real obviously not far behind.
    Let's hope there is justice and we won't see these two in Europe for a very long time. I would rather watch Granada or Osasuna playing Brentford in Champions league than Real or Barcelona.

    • Reply posted by We know all your secrets, today at 08:49

      We know all your secrets replied:
      What about the official debt of ugly twins from Manchester are in?
      City who seem to be on an unending cycle of spend, spend, spend and the well reported debt their other half united have run up over the years.
      PL exists because of Sky and if that ever ended then administrators will find their golden goose.

  • Comment posted by shaqs, today at 08:42

    He is still jst 22 and is hugely talented. I am surprised that more top teams didnt try to sign him. He is a steal at 30m, but I am not sure current situation at Arsenal is good for him.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 08:45

      Tim replied:
      Fair comment, he isn't the elite level player they need but makes some really quality contributions. I reckon he could he a very good player if Arsenal can play front foot football.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 08:41

    Poor decision by Arsenal to announce this now. We need another couple of hours to concentrate on laughing at Spurs.

    • Reply posted by ner, today at 08:53

      ner replied:
      Why? spurs lost in Europe with 11 changes and most of first team out. We lost to Brentford with arguably our strongest team (Aubameyang couldn't hit a barn door since his new contract). Although Gabrielle was missed. I don't think we are in a position to laugh at anyone.

  • Comment posted by jp84, today at 08:41

    80 Million on White and Odegaard.
    Wow, let that sink in.

    Leaving Highbury is the worst thing that club ever did. It's ruined them.
    Should have rebuilt a couple stands and got it up to 50k seater and kept improving the team/squad and winning things. I used to love going there as an away fan in the 90's and early 20's. Shame.

    • Reply posted by owl-ARM, today at 08:57

      owl-ARM replied:
      I think this is sightly unfair. Wenger was shrewd, & had a long term plan. He didn't envisage Chelsea & City being bought by lunatics who, along with PSG & Barcelona (who crippled themselves trying to keep up with the Jones),have distorted footballs finances beyond what everyone predicted! Come the end of his financial plan, it had been dwarfed! Dembele £120M, Neymar £198M etc! It's total madness!

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 08:49

    Sold one of the best keepers, and now Argentinian National keeper Martinez. Trying now to sign Ramsdale. Sold an exciting midfielder who scored 7 Premier games in a row, for Newcastle ! Willock. Massively over paid for Ben White. Signed another left back in Tavares, when there were so many other positions that needed attention. We have a clueless transfer system without any long term vision.

    • Reply posted by Mwild, today at 08:52

      Mwild replied:
      The machine elves would do a better job at recruiting.

  • Comment posted by iggy, today at 08:38

    What gets me is Arsenal had him last year he proved he was average yet they buy him !

    • Reply posted by OnlySaying, today at 08:41

      OnlySaying replied:
      Let's be honest, he isn't Hazard or KDB or D Silva, but who out there is going to come to Arsenal this year? He's shown his passion and willingness for the badge, and he's only 22... I'll take that over any prima donna

  • Comment posted by calmyourham, today at 08:33

    I'm an Arsenal supporter and safely say we won't win anything until the culture changes at the club. There's no winners mentality at the top, so that doesn't feed down through every backroom department and certainly doesn't feed through to the pitch. Good luck Ode.

  • Comment posted by ChrisDotNisbet, today at 08:31

    To get a player of his age and ability for that price is good business!

  • Comment posted by Obi Wan Iwobi, today at 08:36

    I'm always worried when we appear to be the only club looking at the player... he's a good player but hes not going to transform our form like a Fernandes type. With Ramsdale, £130m spent and we've only improved the team very very slightly.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 08:36

    Reminds me of the Henry signing after he “failed” at Juve.

    • Reply posted by GSB-OUT , today at 08:54

      GSB-OUT replied:
      Now thats optimism!

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 08:32

    Arsenal are serious about breaking the top 10 aren’t they!

  • Comment posted by som, today at 08:47

    Arsenal new signings are hungry, they have the zeal, fire, power and enthusiasm. Arsenal will definitely perform well this season and they will definitely challenge for top 10

    • Reply posted by gary2009, today at 08:58

      gary2009 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by olly, today at 08:46

    Still no backbone to this team! Weak defence, no ball winners in midfield! It’s great to see Arsenal and spurs fight it out for a place in the europa conference!

    • Reply posted by Mahir Asef, today at 08:55

      Mahir Asef replied:
      What is partey if he isn’t a ball winner?

  • Comment posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 08:28

    Looks a good buy but something is completely wrong at the club at current. Till that changes most of their signings will look bad after a few months.

  • Comment posted by ner, today at 08:46

    As an Arsenal fan of 27 years I have to say we are now a laughing stock. Buying Luis, Willian and keeping Elneny, Mainland Niles etc, selling Martinez, Willock for peanuts. Putting washed out old players on expensive contracts, sending Torreira, Guendozi and Saliba on loan. Keeping Xaka, Bellerin and Soares. Recruitment is dire (B-rate players and we've overpaid) and we can't get rid of the dross.

    • Reply posted by Kevin Gerard, today at 08:57

      Kevin Gerard replied:
      Luis was good, Willian was unforeseen as had been excellent at Chelsea, Elneny is great, Torreira never worked out, Xhaka good, Bellerin - club legend. Martinez unfortunate but we had to choose, and Leno had been incredible up until he got injured and Martinez took over. Wrong call, but easy to say in retrospect

  • Comment posted by Andyboi29, today at 08:43

    Ok business for 30m but would rather see the other weaker positions sorted

    • Reply posted by ner, today at 08:49

      ner replied:
      Yes like goalkeeper, centre back, right back, left back, midfield, attacking midfield, winger, striker and probably manager. In fact if only keep Tierney, Saka and Smith Rowe and they wouldn't get into any other top 6 team except as bench warmers.

  • Comment posted by denm, today at 08:41

    Apart from his thunderbastard against Olympiakos and a few intricate passes, I thought he was quite average. That’s what we attract nowadays...

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 08:46

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      Thunderwhat?
      I've never heard that before.
      However...I will now strive to use it at least once a day 😆.

      On topic...aye, he's a good player, but Arsenal need a serious overhaul from the top down.
      Artottie is the least of your worries.

