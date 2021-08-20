Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers' Europa League run last season was ended by Slavia Prague

Rangers' bid to secure a place in the Europa League group stage will be shown live on BBC Scotland on Thursday.

The Scottish champions hold a 1-0 lead for the second leg of their play-off against Armenians Alashkert in Yerevan.

Live coverage begins on the BBC Scotland channel 15 minutes before the 16:00 BST kick-off.

Steven Gerrard's side have reached the Europa League group phase three years running, advancing to the last 16 in each of the past two seasons.

Should they falter against Alashkert, Rangers will drop into the groups of the new Europa Conference League.