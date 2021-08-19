Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Gary Cahill has made nearly 400 Premier League appearances with Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Bournemouth have completed the signing of former England centre-back Gary Cahill on a one-year deal.

Cahill, 35, joins the Cherries on a free transfer after coming to the end of his contract with Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He could make his debut for his new club at home against Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday.

A Champions League and two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, Cahill was capped 61 times by England.

He becomes Bournemouth manager Scott Parker's fourth signing since his appointment in June.

Midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and Leeds United loanee defender Leif Davis have also joined the Cherries.

