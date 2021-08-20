Owura Edwards: Exeter City bring in Bristol City winger on season-long loan
Exeter City have agreed a season-long loan deal with Bristol City for winger Owura Edwards.
Edwards, 20, is in line to make his Grecians debut at home against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
The former Newport County player joined the Robins in summer 2019 and featured 17 times on loan at Grimsby Town during the first half of last season.
"Owura's an attacking player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats," manager Matty Taylor said.
Edwards' older brother Opi, 22, plays for fellow League Two club Forest Green.
