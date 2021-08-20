Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Owura Edwards featured four times for Bristol City last season following a loan move at Grimsby Town

Exeter City have agreed a season-long loan deal with Bristol City for winger Owura Edwards.

Edwards, 20, is in line to make his Grecians debut at home against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The former Newport County player joined the Robins in summer 2019 and featured 17 times on loan at Grimsby Town during the first half of last season.

"Owura's an attacking player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats," manager Matty Taylor said. external-link

Edwards' older brother Opi, 22, plays for fellow League Two club Forest Green.

