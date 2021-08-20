Bob Marley and the Tailors - Ajax release Three Little Birds inspired kit

Last updated on .From the section European Football

We're used to Ajax treating us to great kits by now.

Nevertheless, this latest edition from the Dutch super-power is an absolute banger. Ajax's third kit for the 2021-22 season has just been released and it pays homage to the special and unique relationship between Ajax and Bob Marley.

The shirt incorporates the colours of the Jamaican flag and features three little birds stitched onto the back - an obvious nod to the Marley track of the same name.

But why?

The love story between Ajax fans and Marley goes back to 2008, when 'Three Little Birds' first became a favourite anthem for fans.

Following a friendly against Cardiff in the Welsh capital, the Dutch fans were asked to remain in the stands. When the stadium DJ played 'Three Little Birds', the fans instantly took to it and have sung it home and away ever since.

The song, recorded by Bob Marley and The Wailers in 1977, carries a powerful message of hope with the chorus:

"Don't worry about a thing/'Cause every little thing gonna be all right/Singin': "Don't worry about a thing/'Cause every little thing gonna be all right!"

Explaining the kit design, Ajax said: "The fans instantly embraced the song as their own and have been singing it at every game since.

"A true symbol of hope, the fans sing the song regardless of the score in the game."

In 2018, Bob Marley's son, Ky-Mani Marley even came out at half-time during a Champions League tie with AEK Athens to perform the song at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ky-Mani Marley performs at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax have worked together with the Marley family to create their third kit for the 2021-22 season, which they will wear during European matches.

"I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem," said Marley's daughter Cedella.

"Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be. Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom."

The shirt has already been popular - the website for the shirts crashed shortly after release.