St Mirren will be without manager Jim Goodwin as they bid to repeat last season's win at Celtic Park

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will be absent from his side's Scottish Premiership game at Celtic on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant Lee Sharp and fellow coach Jamie Langfield will lead the team "until the manager returns".

The Paisley club's next fixture is the Premiership visit of St Johnstone on Sunday, 29 August.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jim a full and speedy recovery," St Mirren said in a brief statement.

Goodwin's side have one point from their opening two top-flight fixtures and were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the last-16 stage by Livingston.

St Mirren ended a 31-year wait for an away victory over Celtic with a 2-1 win in Glasgow last season.