Partick Thistle make Hearts swap offer after SPFL flag mix-up
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Top of the Championship table after two games, Partick Thistle have already received the title-winning flag.
Unfortunately for the Firhill club, it is from last season and it belongs to Hearts.
The Jags are now offering a swap with the Edinburgh side after revealing the postal blunder from the Scottish Professional Football League.
"Hoping to trade it for a red and yellow version," they said in a tweet to the Tynecastle outfit.
Hearts were quick to respond - sharing the post along with a Spiderman meme, while it is understood they were sent Thistle's League 1 flag.
The jovial dig at the league body comes after bad blood between the parties.
When lifting the League 1 trophy in May, Thistle made it clear that no SPFL or Scottish FA personnel were welcome at the party.
Thistle were relegated to the third tier when the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed because of Covid-19, while Hearts suffered a similar drop to the Championship.
The clubs were unsuccessful in overturning the rulings through the courts but both went on to win automatic promotion as champions.