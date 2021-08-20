Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Manchester United's Dylan Levitt was in the Wales squad for Euro 2020

Dundee United have signed midfielder Dylan Levitt on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has nine caps for Wales and was included in the Euro 2020 squad, appearing as a late substitute in a group-stage defeat to Italy.

He has made one Europa League start for Manchester United.

"Dylan is a versatile midfielder who enjoys controlling games and producing assists for attacking players," said Tannadice head coach Thomas Courts.

"He's a young player with ambitions to play at the top level.

"I believe that he's capable of playing with all of our existing midfielders, but he brings something different, which will give us better options and more flexibility for the season ahead."

Levitt had loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Croatian side Istra 1961 last term.

