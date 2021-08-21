Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Dundee v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Dundee defender Jordan Marshall is suspended but midfielder Max Anderson returns from a ban for Sunday's early start.

Striker Cillian Sheridan will have a late fitness test following a groin injury but full-back Cammy Kerr is not expected to return until next week.

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon may be back after a concussion, while there could be a place in the match day squad for new loan arrival James Scott.

Striker Christian Doidge is out until Christmas with an Achilles injury, while Melker Hallberg and Chris Cadden are also missing.

Dundee manager James McPake: "We beat Motherwell and came in and got on with our job of preparing to face Hibs which is going to be a really tough game against a really good side.

"I was really proud of the players last week in the way they dictated that game, I think there was 17 or 18 corners, we scored off our 15th. What does that show? It shows that we are attacking teams, playing in their half and having a go, which you need to do at home, regardless of who you are playing against."

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle: "We know it will be tricky away to Dundee, they are off the back of a good result as well (1-0 win over Motherwell) but we have had a good start to the campaign and we know what problems we can cause them.

"They will have fans back in which might get a bit more out of them and hopefully we have fans there so it is a terrific game and it will be on TV, so if you can't get up for those games then there is something wrong."

Did you know? Hibernian are looking to start a league season with three consecutive wins for a second consecutive campaign.

Hearts v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday hopes to recover from the knock that forced him off at half-time against Celtic last weekend.

Wingers Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly will also be assessed, while striker Armand Gnanduillet could return after missing defeat to Celtic for personal reasons.

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Ryan Hedges and defender Andrew Considine as the club awaits confirmation of the extent of recent injuries.

Defender Mikey Devlin is still some way off a comeback after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ankle problem.

Hearts defender Michael Smith: "Aberdeen have been up the top end of the table for however many years now and we are looking to compete against teams like that. So it's a huge game for both of us.

"Games against Aberdeen are always a bit fiery and we have got to go out and embrace that and, with a packed Tynecastle, we will hopefully put on a show."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "The aim was to come out the window stronger than we went in. If these injuries become long-termers then that does change things a little bit but the aim is still the same. We were always looking to strengthen anyway."

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in five home league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2) since May 2017.

Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 15:00)

On-loan Watford winger Joseph Hungbo could make his Ross County debut but Jake Vokins remains out with a broken foot as the Dingwall side look for their first league win of the season.

Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe return to the Rangers squad following European suspensions.

Striker Fashion Sakala is out with a groin niggle, while new signing Juninho Bacuna is not likely to be involved after his move from Huddersfield and Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still sidelined.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We are looking forward to getting a larger crowd into the stadium and it is going to be a really tough test.

"There will be time when you will be out of possession and you have to be relaxed. It is talking in the room where we do the clips, it is doing various drills on the pitch. It is just gradually getting the guys to work when they don't have the ball, make sure they are calm and are in a good shape and knowing that when we get it back we are going to try to keep it."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I will pick the players that are in form that I think can do the job up there - it is as simple as that.

"The game [against Alashkert] is done, we won the game 1-0 and we need to park that up now and really focus on a tough league game away at Ross County so it is all about preparation and getting the boys in the right place for that."

Did you know? Rangers captain James Tavernier has been directly involved in four goals in his last three league appearances against Ross County (two goals, two assists).

St Johnstone v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will assess players who are carrying knocks and niggles and some may be rested as a precaution with Thursday's Europa Conference League second leg against LASK to follow.

Influential midfielder David Wotherspoon is due to get out of self-isolation but may be lacking in match sharpness.

Wales and Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt could make his Dundee United debut after joining on a season-long loan. However, the club must wait for a work permit for Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen.

Mark Connolly and Declan Glass are long-term absentees

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "First and foremost, league football is so important. I have to make sure I get the players' minds away from the game on Thursday.

"It has to be the same energy levels. We can't really play any other way. We have to play with that enthusiasm and energy because that's what gets us results."

New Dundee United signing Dylan Levitt: "I am excited to be here. As soon as I heard United were interested it was a move I wanted to happen.

"I am here to help Dundee United achieve their goals but I also see this as an important part of my continued personal development."

Did you know? Dundee United have only enjoyed two wins in their last 18 away league outings (D8 L8).

