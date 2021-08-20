Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rafa Mir scored 13 La Liga goals for Huesca last season

Sevilla have completed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir on a six-year deal.

Mir, 24, moved to Wolves from Valencia in 2018, but played only four times for the club.

The Spaniard enjoyed an excellent season on loan at La Liga side Huesca last season, netting 13 goals as the club were relegated.

This summer, he won silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as Spain lost to Brazil in the final.

He scored a hat-trick in the quarter-finals against the Ivory Coast, having also won the European Under-21 Championships in 2019.

