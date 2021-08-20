Faysal Bettache: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on season-long loan from QPR

Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Faysal Bettache made eight senior appearances for QPR last season
Faysal Bettache made eight senior appearances for QPR last season

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Faysal Bettache on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has made 13 senior Rs appearances, including against Leyton Orient in this season's Carabao Cup.

"Faysal will be great for us, he's very highly-regarded and several clubs were interested," boss Keith Curle said.external-link

"He's direct and possesses impressive vision as well as having a great attitude which is vital."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC