Jeriel Dorsett: Rochdale sign defender on season-long loan from Reading
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed defender Jeriel Dorsett on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Reading.
The 19-year-old came through the Royals' academy and has so far made two senior appearances for the club.
"He'll add really good balance to our defensive structure," Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale told their website.
"He's quick, athletic and strong, and can play a couple of positions, so he will be a really good addition to our squad."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.