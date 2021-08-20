Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abby Dahlkemper initially joined Manchester City on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January

Manchester City defender Abby Dahlkemper has left the Women's Super League club to join American side North Carolina Courage.

The 28-year-old US international was part of their 2019 Women's World Cup winning team and also won a bronze medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Having joined City in January, she went on to make eight WSL appearances.

"All at City would like to thank Abby for her contributions and wish her all the best," the club said.