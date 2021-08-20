Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Romaine Sawyers came through West Brom's academy before rejoining them in 2019

Stoke City have signed midfielder Romaine Sawyers on a season-long loan from Championship rivals West Brom.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Baggies in 2019, helping them go up to the Premier League in his first season, but has not figured under new boss Valerien Ismael.

Sawyers, formerly of Brentford and Walsall, made 21 appearances last season as West Brom were relegated.

"He will be an excellent addition and we are delighted to have him on board," said Stoke boss Michael O'Neill. external-link

St Kitts & Nevis international Sawyers could make his Stoke debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday but will not be able to play against his parent club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.