Corey Blackett-Taylor: Charlton Athletic sign winger on deal until January
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
League One side Charlton Athletic have signed winger Corey Blackett-Taylor on a contract until January.
The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons with Tranmere and scored eight goals in 62 matches before leaving the League Two club this summer.
Blackett-Taylor started his career with Aston Villa, making two appearances.
"He's been training with us and settled in really well. He has a great attitude and has made a good impression," said Charlton manager Nigel Adkins.
Blackett-Taylor could make his Addicks debut against Wigan on Saturday.
