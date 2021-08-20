Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Corey Blackett-Taylor helped Tranmere reach the League Two play-offs last season

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed winger Corey Blackett-Taylor on a contract until January.

The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons with Tranmere and scored eight goals in 62 matches before leaving the League Two club this summer.

Blackett-Taylor started his career with Aston Villa, making two appearances.

"He's been training with us and settled in really well. He has a great attitude and has made a good impression," said Charlton manager Nigel Adkins.

Blackett-Taylor could make his Addicks debut against Wigan on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.