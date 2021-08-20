Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Niall Huggins made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute in Leeds United's 4-2 defeat at Arsenal on 14 February

League One club Sunderland have signed full-back Niall Huggins on a permanent deal from Leeds United.

The 20-year-old came through the Premier League side's academy and made one first-team appearance for the Whites, against Arsenal in February.

Huggins, a Wales Under-21 international, has agreed a four-year contract with the Black Cats.

"He's a bright kid and he's had a very good education at Leeds," head coach Lee Johnson told the club website. external-link

"Now it's the right time for him to step into that first-team environment."

BBC Radio Leeds reports that Huggins, who can also play in midfield, has joined the Wearsiders on a free transfer, but a sell-on fee is included in the deal taking him to Sunderland.

