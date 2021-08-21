Glentoran won their first Champions League match since 2016

Glentoran's Women's Champions League adventure ended with a 2-0 win over Romanian side Olimpia Cluj in Finland.

Defeat by Swiss champions Servette saw the Glens slip into the third place play-off but they impressed against Cluj at the Wiklof Holding Arena.

After dominating possession and creating several chances, Joely Andrew's effort opened the scoring on 55 minutes.

Chloe McCarron added an excellent goal second with five minutes to play.

Glentoran dominated the first half but couldn't find a breakthrough. Kerry Beattie and Casey Howe linked up well inside 10 minutes, with the latter spinning away from her marker on the edge of the area before firing over the crossbar.

Howe was involved again when her cross was inches away from meeting the onrushing Nadene Caldwell in the area, and Lauren Wade's shot was narrowly wide as Glentoran continued to press.

A well-worked corner saw Howe threaten again, with Cluj goalkeeper Erin Louise Seppi diving across goal to keep her effort out, and Wade burst into the area but her cut back drifted in behind Beattie and Howe.

Joely Andrews smashed an effort off the crossbar after stealing the ball off the Cluj defence and when Caldwell won a free-kick from the rebound, Wade's strike narrowly dipped over the top.

Andrews and McCarron strike for Glentoran

Glentoran almost made the perfect start to the second half when Andrews slipped in Beattie but her poked effort was well kept out by Seppi, who was again called into action when captain Jess Foy tested the stopper.

However the Glens got the goal they had been craving when a curling cross from Northern Ireland international Andrews evaded everyone in the box and looped into the far corner.

Cluj, who have won the last 10 league titles in Romania, rarely threatened and Mara Batea's strike was comfortable for Ashleigh McKinnon, and Wade almost capitalised on a poor clearance by Seppi but the Romanian goalkeeper recovered well to save.

Wade, Caldwell and Andrews all fired off target as the Glens aimed for a killer goal, which arrived on 85 minutes when NI midfielder McCarron curled home a superb first-time effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chloe McCarron's superb goal secured the win

Rogan's acrobatic effort almost added some gloss but Billy Clarke's side saw the game out to take their first win in the Champions League since 2016.

Glentoran will now turn their attentions back to domestic action when they host Sion Swifts in the Women's Premiership on Wednesday. The Glens are currently two points behind leaders Cliftonville with five matches remaining.

The east Belfast side could still secure a treble. They face title rivals Cliftonville in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup on Friday and take on St James' Swifts in the last four of the County Antrim Cup the following week.