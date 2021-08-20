Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin won 29 caps for Scotland during his playing career

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is confident he will be able to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts on 31 August.

Martin inherited a threadbare squad when he joined the Swans from League One MK Dons earlier this month.

Swansea have lost the likes of Ghana forward Andre Ayew and former loanee Marc Guehi since losing last season's Championship play-off final.

"We have clear targets who we are in discussions with," said Martin.

"We have a couple of guys who really want to come and play here.

"We're working hard at it. This window has been very slow in general, but I think it will come to life at some point.

"We're not going to get people for the sake of it, just to try and bring someone in.

"It's about making sure the finances are right for us and the club they're coming from. I'm sure by the end of the transfer window that will come to life.

"I expect it will be a mixture of loan and permanents."

Swansea have signed three players since appointing Martin, with midfielders Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson joining permanently and full-back Ethan Laird moving on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Downes missed Friday's 1-0 win at Bristol City - Martin's first in the Championship as Swans boss - after testing positive for Covid-19.

Centre-back Ben Cabango was also absent at Ashton Gate after returning a positive test, while fellow defenders Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett had missed Swansea's previous two matches for the same reason.

"It's not been easy since we've come in. We've not been dealt the easiest hand," said Martin.

"Losing Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett to Covid so quickly after coming in, two massive players, was tough. Now these guys [Downes and Cabango] as well.

"The guys who've come in, Ryan Manning and Brandon Cooper, who haven't been training for very long, have done incredibly well so I'm really proud of them and grateful for what they've given us.

"So there's real competition for the guys when they came back. Flynn and Ben would have started tonight [Friday] so it was a bit of a blow.

"But I thought Jay [Fulton] and Grimesy [Matt Grimes] were brilliant out of possession and Joel Latibeaudiere was excellent as well, while Ethan Laird showed what he could do in the second half.

"So there's loads of exciting stuff and I don't want to be down on it but we need to improve and the players know that and they will.

"I'm really proud of so much of what they've done already since we've been here because it takes a lot of courage to do what we're asking them to do, and tonight they showed courage in a different way."