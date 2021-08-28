Cardiff City v Bristol City

First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Bristol City 1.
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Phillips
- 28Sang
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 3Bagan
- 7Bacuna
- 21Pack
- 8Ralls
- 26Giles
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 2McGuinness
- 6Vaulks
- 19Collins
- 25Smithies
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- 38Ng
Bristol City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 5Atkinson
- 17Baker
- 42Massengo
- 6James
- 10King
- 16Pring
- 14Weimann
- 9Martin
Substitutes
- 2Simpson
- 3Dasilva
- 12O'Leary
- 18Semenyo
- 21Wells
- 36Scott
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Sang (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Han-Noah Massengo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty James with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).
Post update
Matty James (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Pring.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aden Flint.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Chris Martin.
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Cameron Pring tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Post update
Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 0, Bristol City 1. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zak Vyner with a through ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Giles (Cardiff City).
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Giles (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Tom Sang (Cardiff City).
