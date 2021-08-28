Championship
CardiffCardiff City0Bristol CityBristol City1

Cardiff City v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Phillips
  • 28Sang
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 3Bagan
  • 7Bacuna
  • 21Pack
  • 8Ralls
  • 26Giles
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 2McGuinness
  • 6Vaulks
  • 19Collins
  • 25Smithies
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
  • 38Ng

Bristol City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17Baker
  • 42Massengo
  • 6James
  • 10King
  • 16Pring
  • 14Weimann
  • 9Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Simpson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 12O'Leary
  • 18Semenyo
  • 21Wells
  • 36Scott
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Bristol City 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Sang (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Han-Noah Massengo.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty James with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

  9. Post update

    Matty James (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Pring.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aden Flint.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Chris Martin.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Cameron Pring tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 0, Bristol City 1. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zak Vyner with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Giles (Cardiff City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Giles (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tom Sang (Cardiff City).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4310103710
2West Brom4310115610
3Stoke431073410
4Coventry43015329
5QPR42209548
6Bournemouth42208538
7Cardiff52218538
8Derby52214318
9Birmingham42116247
10Blackburn42116517
11Bristol City52126607
12Huddersfield421157-27
13Luton420268-26
14Middlesbrough41215505
15Barnsley41214405
16Swansea411235-24
17Peterborough411247-34
18Reading410379-23
19Hull410347-33
20Preston410337-43
21Millwall402247-32
22Blackpool402236-32
23Sheff Utd401317-61
24Nottm Forest500538-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport