Hull City v Bournemouth

HullHull City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|10
|2
|West Brom
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|5
|6
|10
|3
|Stoke
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|10
|4
|Coventry
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|5
|QPR
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|8
|6
|Bournemouth
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|8
|7
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|5
|3
|8
|8
|Derby
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|8
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|4
|7
|10
|Blackburn
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|11
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|7
|12
|Huddersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|13
|Luton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|14
|Middlesbrough
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|15
|Barnsley
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|16
|Swansea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|Peterborough
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|18
|Reading
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|19
|Hull
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|20
|Preston
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|21
|Millwall
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|22
|Blackpool
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|23
|Sheff Utd
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|24
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|8
|-5
|0
