Championship
DerbyDerby County1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Roos
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 4Shinnie
  • 7JózwiakBooked at 39mins
  • 11Morrison
  • 17Sibley
  • 10Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 16Stearman
  • 26Buchanan
  • 31Allsop
  • 34Stretton
  • 35Watson
  • 37McDonald
  • 43Williams

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 27Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 13Bong
  • 37GarnerBooked at 35mins
  • 22Yates
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 10Carvalho
  • 20Johnson
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 7Grabban
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.

  3. Booking

    Kamil Józwiak (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Józwiak (Derby County).

  5. Post update

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Max Bird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Józwiak (Derby County).

  10. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Garner.

  15. Post update

    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ravel Morrison (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Bird.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Max Bird tries a through ball, but Louie Sibley is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4310103710
2West Brom4310115610
3Stoke431073410
4Coventry43015329
5QPR42209548
6Bournemouth42208538
7Cardiff52218538
8Derby52214318
9Birmingham42116247
10Blackburn42116517
11Bristol City52126607
12Huddersfield421157-27
13Luton420268-26
14Middlesbrough41215505
15Barnsley41214405
16Swansea411235-24
17Peterborough411247-34
18Reading410379-23
19Hull410347-33
20Preston410337-43
21Millwall402247-32
22Blackpool402236-32
23Sheff Utd401317-61
24Nottm Forest500538-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport