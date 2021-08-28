Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Roos
- 2Byrne
- 6Jagielka
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 4Shinnie
- 7JózwiakBooked at 39mins
- 11Morrison
- 17Sibley
- 10Lawrence
Substitutes
- 16Stearman
- 26Buchanan
- 31Allsop
- 34Stretton
- 35Watson
- 37McDonald
- 43Williams
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Samba
- 27Lawrence-Gabriel
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 13Bong
- 37GarnerBooked at 35mins
- 22Yates
- 11Zinckernagel
- 10Carvalho
- 20Johnson
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 7Grabban
- 8Colback
- 15Lowe
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
Booking
Kamil Józwiak (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kamil Józwiak (Derby County).
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Max Bird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Kamil Józwiak (Derby County).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.
Attempt missed. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Garner.
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Attempt blocked. Ravel Morrison (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Bird.
Offside, Derby County. Max Bird tries a through ball, but Louie Sibley is caught offside.
