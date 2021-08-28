Peterborough United v West Bromwich Albion

First Half ends, Peterborough United 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pym
- 4Thompson
- 6Kent
- 3Butler
- 23Ward
- 18NorburnBooked at 8mins
- 11Grant
- 16Burrows
- 7Szmodics
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Edwards
- 8Taylor
- 10Dembélé
- 12Knight
- 21Tomlinson
- 26Randall
- 28Blackmore
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 4O'Shea
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 3Townsend
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
- 10Phillips
Substitutes
- 17Hugill
- 20Reach
- 23Snodgrass
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 33Taylor
- 36Palmer
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Grady Diangana.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Marriott.
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harrison Burrows with a headed pass.
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
Post update
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).
Match report will appear here.