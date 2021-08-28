Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Peterborough United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 4Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 3Butler
  • 23Ward
  • 18NorburnBooked at 8mins
  • 11Grant
  • 16Burrows
  • 7Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Edwards
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Dembélé
  • 12Knight
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 33Taylor
  • 36Palmer
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Peterborough United 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

  4. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Grady Diangana.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Marriott.

  7. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harrison Burrows with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  18. Post update

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham54101331013
2QPR5320115611
3West Brom5320115611
4Huddersfield531197210
5Stoke531176110
6Bournemouth52308539
7Coventry53025509
8Birmingham52217348
9Cardiff52219638
10Blackburn52217618
11Bristol City52127707
12Luton521268-27
13Middlesbrough51316606
14Barnsley51315506
15Derby51314406
16Preston520368-26
17Millwall512268-25
18Peterborough512247-35
19Hull511347-34
20Swansea511348-44
21Reading5104713-63
22Blackpool502348-42
23Sheff Utd502317-62
24Nottm Forest501448-41
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport