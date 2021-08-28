League One
Oxford UtdOxford United0Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Oxford United v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 5Moore
  • 4Thorniley
  • 42Seddon
  • 17Henry
  • 6Rodriguez
  • 8Brannagan
  • 10Sykes
  • 9Taylor
  • 21Whyte

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 11Winnall
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16McNally
  • 18McGuane
  • 19Agyei
  • 27Holland

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Griffiths
  • 2Poole
  • 5Jackson
  • 4Montsma
  • 15Bramall
  • 21Sørensen
  • 23Bridcutt
  • 18McGrandles
  • 14Adelakun
  • 12Bishop
  • 11Scully

Substitutes

  • 17Longdon
  • 19Fiorini
  • 22Eyoma
  • 31Long
  • 35Brooks
Referee:
Will Finnie

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed532050511
2Wycombe532073411
3Portsmouth532040411
4Accrington531153210
5Sunderland531153210
6Burton531155010
7Bolton52309729
8Rotherham53025329
9Plymouth52215328
10Wigan52215328
11Oxford Utd52215418
12Cambridge51316426
13MK Dons51318806
14Wimbledon51316606
15Gillingham51314406
16Morecambe51225505
17Lincoln City512234-15
18Cheltenham512279-25
19Fleetwood511346-24
20Ipswich503268-23
21Charlton502326-42
22Crewe502315-42
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury501407-71
View full League One table

