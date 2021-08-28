League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Broom
  • 15Grant
  • 31Jephcott
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 14Garrick
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 36Craske
  • 38Mitchell
  • 42Shirley

Fleetwood

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cairns
  • 6Johnson
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Andrew
  • 22Morris
  • 27Biggins
  • 16Rossiter
  • 10Camps
  • 18Holgate
  • 19Garner
  • 9Morton

Substitutes

  • 11Pilkington
  • 13Crellin
  • 17Edmondson
  • 20Matete
  • 23Hill
  • 28Clark
  • 38Johnston
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

