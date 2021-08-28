League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 26Burgess
  • 27Coulson
  • 4Harper
  • 8Evans
  • 7Burns
  • 11Fraser
  • 29Edwards
  • 9Pigott

Substitutes

  • 1Holy
  • 3Penney
  • 12Barry
  • 19Jackson
  • 23Aluko
  • 25Carroll
  • 44Donacien

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Lawrence
  • 5Nightingale
  • 22Heneghan
  • 7Alexander
  • 10Assal
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 21McCormick
  • 9Palmer
  • 19Pressley

Substitutes

  • 6Marsh
  • 11Chislett
  • 12Rudoni
  • 16Mebude
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 31Oualah
Referee:
David Rock

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
