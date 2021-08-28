Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon

IpswichIpswich Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hladky
- 24Vincent-Young
- 6Woolfenden
- 26Burgess
- 27Coulson
- 4Harper
- 8Evans
- 7Burns
- 11Fraser
- 29Edwards
- 9Pigott
Substitutes
- 1Holy
- 3Penney
- 12Barry
- 19Jackson
- 23Aluko
- 25Carroll
- 44Donacien
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Tzanev
- 2Lawrence
- 5Nightingale
- 22Heneghan
- 7Alexander
- 10Assal
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 21McCormick
- 9Palmer
- 19Pressley
Substitutes
- 6Marsh
- 11Chislett
- 12Rudoni
- 16Mebude
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 30Kalambayi
- 31Oualah
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match report to follow.