League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 16Matthews
  • 24Inniss
  • 5Famewo
  • 2Gunter
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 10Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 20Kirk
  • 14Washington
  • 9Stockley

Substitutes

  • 6Pearce
  • 17Lee
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 25Davison
  • 28Clare
  • 31Harness
  • 50Elerewe

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 3Adebisi
  • 6Offord
  • 5Thomas
  • 15McFadzean
  • 20Lundstram
  • 16Murphy
  • 14Finney
  • 10Knight
  • 11Ainley
  • 12Mandron

Substitutes

  • 2Ramsay
  • 9Porter
  • 18Griffiths
  • 21Daniels
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 23Johnson
  • 31Richards
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC