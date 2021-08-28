League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 20Andrésson
  • 21Cooney
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Leigh
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 25McCalmont
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 9Stockton
  • 28Duffus

Substitutes

  • 1Letheren
  • 7McDonald
  • 10Wildig
  • 15Delaney
  • 18Phillips
  • 22Gibson
  • 31Wootton

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 32Hunt
  • 6Iorfa
  • 2Palmer
  • 3Brown
  • 8Adeniran
  • 10Bannan
  • 14Byers
  • 18Johnson
  • 13Paterson
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 20Kamberi
  • 23Corbeanu
  • 26Wing
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 34Brennan
  • 40Sow
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

