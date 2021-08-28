League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 17Bennett
  • 6Pierre
  • 4Ebanks-Landell
  • 23Nurse
  • 18Bloxham
  • 10Vela
  • 16Davis
  • 3Leahy
  • 9Cosgrove
  • 11Udoh

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 15Pyke
  • 22Daniels
  • 24Leshabela

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Tucker
  • 14McKenzie
  • 18Bennett
  • 20Phillips
  • 16Adshead
  • 8Dempsey
  • 19Oliver
  • 24Carayol

Substitutes

  • 3Tutonda
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 10Lee
  • 11Reeves
  • 12Chapman
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 27Akehurst
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC