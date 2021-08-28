Shrewsbury Town v Gillingham

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marosi
- 17Bennett
- 6Pierre
- 4Ebanks-Landell
- 23Nurse
- 18Bloxham
- 10Vela
- 16Davis
- 3Leahy
- 9Cosgrove
- 11Udoh
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 12Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Ogbeta
- 15Pyke
- 22Daniels
- 24Leshabela
Gillingham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Jackson
- 5Ehmer
- 6Tucker
- 14McKenzie
- 18Bennett
- 20Phillips
- 16Adshead
- 8Dempsey
- 19Oliver
- 24Carayol
Substitutes
- 3Tutonda
- 4O'Keefe
- 10Lee
- 11Reeves
- 12Chapman
- 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 27Akehurst
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.