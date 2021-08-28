League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 6Jones
  • 24Masterson
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Digby
  • 8O'Neil
  • 18Tracey
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 7Brophy
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 11Dunk
  • 16Weir
  • 19May
  • 23Lankester
  • 25Mannion
  • 26Knibbs

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Dixon
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 3John
  • 8Sheehan
  • 4Williams
  • 23Isgrove
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 17Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 18Tutte
  • 24Kachunga
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

