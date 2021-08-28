Cambridge United v Bolton Wanderers

CambridgeCambridge United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 6Jones
- 24Masterson
- 3Iredale
- 4Digby
- 8O'Neil
- 18Tracey
- 14Hoolahan
- 7Brophy
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 11Dunk
- 16Weir
- 19May
- 23Lankester
- 25Mannion
- 26Knibbs
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Dixon
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 3John
- 8Sheehan
- 4Williams
- 23Isgrove
- 10Sarcevic
- 17Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 7Delfouneso
- 18Tutte
- 24Kachunga
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to follow.