Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers

Hand ball by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).
RotherhamRotherham United0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 4-3-1-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Wycombe
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|10
|3
|Portsmouth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Burton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Accrington
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|6
|Sunderland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|7
|Bolton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|7
|2
|8
|8
|Plymouth
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Wigan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|10
|Oxford Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|11
|Rotherham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|12
|Cambridge
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|5
|13
|MK Dons
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|5
|14
|Wimbledon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|15
|Gillingham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|16
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|17
|Morecambe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|18
|Lincoln City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|19
|Fleetwood
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|20
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|2
|21
|Charlton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|22
|Crewe
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|23
|Doncaster
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|24
|Shrewsbury
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|-7
|0
