League One
RotherhamRotherham United0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 16Lindsay
  • 7Sadlier
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Miller
  • 10Ladapo
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 4Barlaser
  • 5Tilt
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 31Vickers

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Dahlberg
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Williams
  • 24John
  • 28Horton
  • 15Bostock
  • 8Close
  • 14Smith
  • 22Galbraith
  • 19Seaman
  • 10Rowe

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 16Barlow
  • 21Cukur
  • 23Gardner
  • 27Greaves
  • 30Blythe
  • 31Ravenhill
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Sunderland43015329
7Bolton42209728
8Plymouth42115327
9Wigan42115327
10Oxford Utd42115417
11Rotherham42023306
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster401315-41
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

