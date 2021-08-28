League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Fisher
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6Darling
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Watson
  • 7O'Riley
  • 17Robson
  • 21Harvie
  • 9Twine
  • 20Parrott
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 4Jules
  • 11Brown
  • 14Martin
  • 15Baldwin
  • 16McEachran
  • 18Boateng
  • 23Ravizzoli

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 2Rodgers
  • 36Clark
  • 8Pell
  • 37Morgan
  • 6Butcher
  • 11McConville
  • 9Bishop
  • 32Charles

Substitutes

  • 3Sherring
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 15Procter
  • 18Leigh
  • 21Perritt
  • 35Nolan
  • 40Savin
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
