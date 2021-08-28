Milton Keynes Dons v Accrington Stanley

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Fisher
- 5O'Hora
- 6Darling
- 3Lewington
- 2Watson
- 7O'Riley
- 17Robson
- 21Harvie
- 9Twine
- 20Parrott
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 4Jules
- 11Brown
- 14Martin
- 15Baldwin
- 16McEachran
- 18Boateng
- 23Ravizzoli
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Trafford
- 5Sykes
- 12Nottingham
- 2Rodgers
- 36Clark
- 8Pell
- 37Morgan
- 6Butcher
- 11McConville
- 9Bishop
- 32Charles
Substitutes
- 3Sherring
- 14Mumbongo
- 15Procter
- 18Leigh
- 21Perritt
- 35Nolan
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.