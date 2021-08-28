Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers

SunderlandSunderland15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Patterson
- 15Winchester
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 17Cirkin
- 13O'Nien
- 24Neil
- 11Gooch
- 8Embleton
- 28McGeady
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 2Huggins
- 5Alves
- 9Broadhead
- 10O'Brien
- 21Pritchard
- 26Wright
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Stockdale
- 2Grimmer
- 6Tafazolli
- 3Jacobson
- 16Kaikai
- 8Thompson
- 17Horgan
- 23Obita
- 28Scowen
- 9Vokes
- 19Mehmeti
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 20Akinfenwa
- 29De Barr
- 30Dickinson
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
- 34Burley
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.