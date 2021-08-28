League One
SunderlandSunderland15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Patterson
  • 15Winchester
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 17Cirkin
  • 13O'Nien
  • 24Neil
  • 11Gooch
  • 8Embleton
  • 28McGeady
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 2Huggins
  • 5Alves
  • 9Broadhead
  • 10O'Brien
  • 21Pritchard
  • 26Wright

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 16Kaikai
  • 8Thompson
  • 17Horgan
  • 23Obita
  • 28Scowen
  • 9Vokes
  • 19Mehmeti

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 29De Barr
  • 30Dickinson
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury
  • 34Burley
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Rotherham53025329
7Sunderland43015329
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501417-61
24Shrewsbury400407-70
