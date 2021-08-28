League Two
SwindonSwindon Town0MansfieldMansfield Town0

Swindon Town v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 5Crichlow
  • 22Hayden
  • 42Grant
  • 25Reed
  • 24Hunt
  • 10Payne
  • 7Gladwin
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdy
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 20Williams
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 2Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 4Hewitt
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 32Lapslie
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 7Charsley
  • 9Bowery
  • 13Shelvey
  • 15Burke
  • 17Sinclair
  • 18Oates
  • 21Clarke
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kaine Hayden (Swindon Town).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5410136713
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Swindon52215328
5Mansfield52217618
6Stevenage52215508
7Hartlepool42115327
8Carlisle51403217
9Northampton42113307
10Leyton Orient51315416
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Newport42023306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Rochdale51227705
16Barrow512245-15
17Salford512234-15
18Tranmere512212-15
19Port Vale504112-14
20Crawley411258-34
21Bristol Rovers511338-54
22Sutton United403123-13
23Walsall502327-52
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC