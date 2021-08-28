League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Davies
  • 15Francillette
  • 5Craig
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Ferry
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 11Frost
  • 23Ashford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 14Tilley
  • 21Appiah
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 28Payne
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Northampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 23Mills
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Lewis
  • 16Flores
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Etete
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 9Kabamba
  • 10Connolly
  • 14Koiki
  • 15Nelson
  • 17McWilliams
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 26Maxted
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC