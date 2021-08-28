Hartlepool United v Carlisle United

HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 16Byrne
- 4Liddle
- 23Francis-Angol
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 8Featherstone
- 14Holohan
- 7Burey
- 11Goodwin
Substitutes
- 5Odusina
- 9Cullen
- 10Molyneux
- 18Smith
- 20Ogle
- 27Daly
- 35Mitchell
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Norman
- 2Tanner
- 17Whelan
- 16Feeney
- 5McDonald
- 3Armer
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 14Abrahams
- 10Clough
Substitutes
- 4Devine
- 9Alessandra
- 11Dickenson
- 13Jensen
- 19Mampala
- 20Toure
- 30Young
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match report to follow.