League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Victoria Park, England

Hartlepool United v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 4Liddle
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 14Holohan
  • 7Burey
  • 11Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 5Odusina
  • 9Cullen
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 27Daly
  • 35Mitchell

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Norman
  • 2Tanner
  • 17Whelan
  • 16Feeney
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Armer
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 14Abrahams
  • 10Clough

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Dickenson
  • 13Jensen
  • 19Mampala
  • 20Toure
  • 30Young
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC