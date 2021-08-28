Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2James
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 3Wood
- 8Clay
- 18Pratley
- 26Kyprianou
- 20Sotiriou
- 9Smith
- 11Archibald
Substitutes
- 10Kemp
- 17Omotoye
- 23Papadopoulos
- 24Sweeney
- 25Ogie
- 27Byrne
- 28Nkrumah
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Songo'o
- 18Watt
- 11Gilliead
- 8Cooke
- 15Vernam
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 13Hornby
- 14Foulds
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 23Crankshaw
- 26Scales
- 29Lavery
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.