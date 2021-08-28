League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 3Wood
  • 8Clay
  • 18Pratley
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 9Smith
  • 11Archibald

Substitutes

  • 10Kemp
  • 17Omotoye
  • 23Papadopoulos
  • 24Sweeney
  • 25Ogie
  • 27Byrne
  • 28Nkrumah

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Songo'o
  • 18Watt
  • 11Gilliead
  • 8Cooke
  • 15Vernam
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 13Hornby
  • 14Foulds
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 23Crankshaw
  • 26Scales
  • 29Lavery
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
