League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0ExeterExeter City0

Harrogate Town v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 23McArdle
  • 20Hall
  • 3Page
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 7Thomson
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 10Martin
  • 11Orsi-Dadomo
  • 13Cracknell
  • 30Power

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Ray
  • 34Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 14Dieng
  • 29Kite
  • 2Caprice
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 11Amond

Substitutes

  • 9Seymour
  • 10Nombe
  • 21Rowe
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
  • 30Edwards
  • 36Dodd
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Connor Hall.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5410136713
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Swindon52215328
5Mansfield52217618
6Stevenage52215508
7Hartlepool42115327
8Carlisle51403217
9Northampton42113307
10Leyton Orient51315416
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Newport42023306
14Tranmere51311106
15Rochdale51227705
16Barrow512245-15
17Salford512234-15
18Port Vale504112-14
19Scunthorpe504135-24
20Crawley411258-34
21Bristol Rovers511338-54
22Sutton United403123-13
23Walsall502327-52
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

