Scunthorpe United v Tranmere Rovers

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Watson
- 24Davis
- 6Onariase
- 5Taft
- 23Pugh
- 8Beestin
- 12Rowe
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Thompson
- 7Green
- 19Jarvis
Substitutes
- 3O'Malley
- 13Collins
- 15Jessop
- 20Wilson
- 21O'Neill
- 22Shrimpton
- 28Gallimore
Tranmere
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Murphy
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26Clarke
- 4Knight-Percival
- 3MacDonald
- 8Spearing
- 10Watson
- 14McManaman
- 11Feeney
- 16Glatzel
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 6Merrie
- 7Morris
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 17Foley
- 23Maguire
- 25Doohan
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match report to follow.