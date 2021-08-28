League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Watson
  • 24Davis
  • 6Onariase
  • 5Taft
  • 23Pugh
  • 8Beestin
  • 12Rowe
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 16Thompson
  • 7Green
  • 19Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 13Collins
  • 15Jessop
  • 20Wilson
  • 21O'Neill
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 28Gallimore

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Murphy
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26Clarke
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Spearing
  • 10Watson
  • 14McManaman
  • 11Feeney
  • 16Glatzel
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 6Merrie
  • 7Morris
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 17Foley
  • 23Maguire
  • 25Doohan
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC