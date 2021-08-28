League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 2Barden
  • 10Beautyman
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 4Rowe
  • 13House
  • 19Korboa
  • 22Kizzi
  • 26Bennett
  • 29Smith

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Piergianni
  • 22Diarra
  • 14Fage
  • 8Whelan
  • 34Vaughan
  • 3Hart
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 29Luamba
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 7Adams
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Dearnley
  • 13Danielewicz
  • 18Bowden
  • 26Bettache
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

