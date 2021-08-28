Barrow v Bristol Rovers

Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Farman
- 2Brown
- 6Ellis
- 18Grayson
- 24Hutton
- 13White
- 28Banks
- 11Kay
- 3Brough
- 12Gordon
- 10Zanzala
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 14Jones
- 21Lillis
- 22Moloney
- 23Williams
- 25Arthur
- 31Ntlhe
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 17Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 16Anderton
- 33Rodman
- 6Finley
- 4Grant
- 19Anderson
- 11Nicholson
- 10Collins
- 40Pitman
Substitutes
- 5Kilgour
- 7Thomas
- 15Coutts
- 22Saunders
- 24Spence
- 25Harries
- 35Ward
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.