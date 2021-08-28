League Two
BarrowBarrow0Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0

Barrow v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Farman
  • 2Brown
  • 6Ellis
  • 18Grayson
  • 24Hutton
  • 13White
  • 28Banks
  • 11Kay
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 14Jones
  • 21Lillis
  • 22Moloney
  • 23Williams
  • 25Arthur
  • 31Ntlhe

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 17Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 16Anderton
  • 33Rodman
  • 6Finley
  • 4Grant
  • 19Anderson
  • 11Nicholson
  • 10Collins
  • 40Pitman

Substitutes

  • 5Kilgour
  • 7Thomas
  • 15Coutts
  • 22Saunders
  • 24Spence
  • 25Harries
  • 35Ward
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  2. Post update

    Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5410136713
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Swindon52215328
5Mansfield52217618
6Stevenage52215508
7Hartlepool42115327
8Carlisle51403217
9Northampton42113307
10Leyton Orient51315416
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Newport42023306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Rochdale51227705
16Barrow512245-15
17Salford512234-15
18Tranmere512212-15
19Port Vale504112-14
20Crawley411258-34
21Bristol Rovers511338-54
22Sutton United403123-13
23Walsall502327-52
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

