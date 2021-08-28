League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Newport County

League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1King
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Ndaba
  • 3Touray
  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 7Wright
  • 18McAleny
  • 11Morris
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Jeacock
  • 15Burgess
  • 16Turnbull
  • 19Mellor
  • 22Golden
  • 30N'Mai
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Newport

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Day
  • 6Farquharson
  • 17Bennett
  • 5J Clarke
  • 2Norman
  • 4Upson
  • 27Missilou
  • 3Haynes
  • 7Willmott
  • 11Hylton
  • 12Fisher

Substitutes

  • 8Dolan
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Abraham
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 30Townsend
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

