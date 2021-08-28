League Two
WalsallWalsall0StevenageStevenage0

Walsall v Stevenage

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Rushworth
  • 2White
  • 24Menayese
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Ward
  • 4Labadie
  • 8Kinsella
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 17Earing
  • 7Kiernan
  • 15Phillips

Substitutes

  • 1Rose
  • 5Taylor
  • 10Osadebe
  • 16Bates
  • 19Willis
  • 20Perry
  • 22Mills

Stevenage

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 13Bastien
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 8Taylor
  • 4Reeves
  • 23Smith
  • 19Read
  • 20Reid
  • 9Norris

Substitutes

  • 5Cuthbert
  • 12Carvalho Andrade
  • 14Lines
  • 17Daly
  • 24Marshall
  • 25Townsend-West
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Walsall).

  2. Post update

    Ben Coker (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5410136713
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Swindon52215328
5Mansfield52217618
6Stevenage52215508
7Hartlepool42115327
8Carlisle51403217
9Northampton42113307
10Leyton Orient51315416
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Newport42023306
14Tranmere51311106
15Rochdale51227705
16Barrow512245-15
17Salford512234-15
18Port Vale504112-14
19Scunthorpe504135-24
20Crawley411258-34
21Bristol Rovers511338-54
22Sutton United403123-13
23Walsall502327-52
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

