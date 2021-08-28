Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian

How to play
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|Aberdeen
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|7
|3
|Hearts
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|4
|Celtic
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|6
|5
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|6
|Dundee Utd
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|6
|7
|Motherwell
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|8
|St Johnstone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|9
|Dundee
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|10
|-6
|2
|10
|Ross County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|11
|St Mirren
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|12
|Livingston
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
