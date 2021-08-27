Newcastle United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Adam Armstrong began his career at his hometown club Newcastle but never scored for the Magpies

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit after a foot problem while Paul Dummett is back following a calf issue.

Boss Steve Bruce says it is "touch and go" whether Isaac Hayden, who has a knee injury, will be fit to play.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out with a calf problem while long-term absentee Will Smallbone also remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is likely to rotate his line-up after Saints' record 8-0 away win at Newport in midweek.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have lost both of their games so far and it seems as though the wagons are circling around Steve Bruce. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Burnley in midweek too. This is a massive game for him - and I don't usually get excited after only three matches. It is one that Bruce definitely needs to win.

But the Magpies have always got a positive result under Bruce when they have needed it, just when the Geordie nation are asking for the manager to be sacked. He is tough enough though, having had to deal with the pressure and flak since walking in to the club on day one.

Once Manchester United got back to 1-1 against Southampton on Sunday, you felt they might have crumbled but in fact Adam Armstrong had the best chance of the game to win it for them. They were really good but struggle to keep a lead, having gone in front against Everton too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won their last four Premier League home matches against Southampton.

Saints have won just one of their last 16 top-flight games away to Newcastle (D3, L12) - that was a 2-1 victory in January 2015.

Newcastle

Newcastle are one of five teams to have lost their opening two Premier League matches of the season.

The Magpies haven't lost their first three league matches since 1999 under Ruud Gullit. Their third league game of that campaign was also against Southampton.

Newcastle have won just two of their last 19 Premier League games in August (D6, L11).

They have kept only two clean sheets in their last 24 top-flight home matches, conceding 46 goals in that 24-game run.

Matt Ritchie has created nine chances in Newcastle's opening two Premier League fixtures - only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 10, has a better record.

Southampton

Southampton enjoyed the biggest away win in their history on Wednesday, beating Newport County 8-0 in the EFL Cup.

They have opened the scoring in both of their league matches this season, yet failed to win either (D1, L1).

Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped 62 points from winning positions in the Premier League, at least 12 more than any other side in that time.

Saints have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games, including each of the last six in a row.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their past 23 Premier League matches, conceding 53 goals in 22 games.

Former Newcastle forward Adam Armstrong has lost in all nine of his away appearances in the Premier League.

