West Ham United v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

West Ham, who have scored a total of eight goals in the their two wins so far, could name the same team for a third successive match.

This game may come too soon for Arthur Masuaku, who is working his way back to fitness following a knee injury.

Crystal Palace are without long-term absentees Nathan Ferguson, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Captain Luka Milivojevic, who has yet to feature this season, remains missing because of personal reasons.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have won their opening two games and are top. Although it is still early days, you would think they may bring in two or three more signings before Tuesday's transfer deadline too.

They have the added matches of the Europa League this season, so if West Ham finish in the top 10 again that will be another accomplishment for Moyes and the club.

Patrick Vieira has replaced Roy Hodgson and will have his way of doing things but the main worry for Crystal Palace is the amount of playing experience they have lost. You need that as a new manager because if you are trying to play a different way, you need to be difficult to play against.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost just two of their last eight Premier League away games against West Ham.

Both teams have scored in each of the eight most recent top-flight meetings.

West Ham United

The Hammers are vying to begin a top-flight season with three straight victories, a feat they last accomplished in 1983, while their total of eight goals after two top-division games is their highest such tally for 91 years.

Including last season, West Ham are aiming for a fifth successive Premier League win, which would equal their club record (set in 1996 and 2006).

They could become the fourth team to score four or more goals in each of their opening three top-flight matches, and the first since Blackburn in 1958.

The Hammers have netted 98 Premier League goals in David Moyes' second spell in charge - only Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have scored more in that period.

Michail Antonio's expected goals tally so far is 2.45, more than nine other Premier League clubs.

Said Benrahma has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven league appearances, scoring three and assisting four.

Benrahma and Antonio are the first players in Premier League history to have both scored and assisted in each of their side's opening two matches.

Crystal Palace

Palace are winless in their last 10 Premier League matches against London opposition (D5, L5), scoring seven goals and conceding 19.

They await a first goal under new boss Patrick Vieira, and have recorded the lowest expected goals total (0.82) in the top flight.

The Eagles have attempted a league-low 11 shots (matching Michail Antonio's individual tally for West Ham).

Patrick Vieira lost only one of his 14 Premier League appearances as a player against West Ham (W9, D4).

Jordan Ayew has failed to score in each of his last 29 top-flight appearances.

