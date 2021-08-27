Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton have avoided defeat in their opening two league games for the 10th consecutive season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are hoping forward Neal Maupay will be fit despite a shoulder injury.

Danny Welbeck could return from a thigh problem but is unlikely to start, while Enock Mwepu, who limped off in midweek, has a small chance of being involved.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has a shoulder injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Alex Iwobi also faces a late fitness test on an abductor problem but Moise Kean is banned after his red card in Tuesday's EFL Cup win at Huddersfield.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have made a really good start by winning both of their games so far and scoring more than one goal in both, which was the problem last season. You can't keep doing that in the Premier League.

Graham Potter is starting his third season as manager and the Seagulls now need to start looking up rather than down the table. He has now got his own team and players in position to do that.

Shane Duffy is back after a difficult spell on loan at Celtic and it means Potter can play three in defence. He is back home in familiar surroundings and that has worked out well for them.

Meanwhile, Everton are unbeaten and have been good too. I was really impressed by their showing against Southampton on the opening day and they matched Leeds for their work rate and pressure at Elland Road last Saturday.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten at home against Everton in the Premier League (W2, D2).

Everton's last win at Brighton was a 2-1 win in April 1983 in the old Division One.

The home side has never lost in eight Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton (W6, D2), with the Seagulls winning two and drawing two against the Toffees at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton

Brighton could win their first three league games of the season for just the fourth time in their history, having previously done so in 1951-52, 1953-54 and 2011-12.

Graham Potter's side didn't record their third Premier League victory of last season until their 19th league match.

They have only won three consecutive Premier League games once before: that was in October 2018.

If they avoid defeat, Brighton will set a new club record of seven consecutive Premier League home matches unbeaten.

The Seagulls have had 39 open-play sequences of 10 or more passes in their their two Premier League games so far - only Manchester City, with 46, have had more.

Neal Maupay is aiming to become the first player to score in each of Brighton's first three league games of the season since Nicky Forster in 2008-09.

Everton

Everton have avoided defeat in their opening two league games (W1, D1) for the 10th consecutive season.

They have conceded seven goals in their last two Premier League away games.

The Toffees are averaging seven shots on target per game so far this season, compared to 3.9 in 2020-21.

Rafael Benitez can avoid defeat in each of his opening league fixtures as the manager of a Premier League club for the first time.

Since joining Everton in 2018, Richarlison has been involved in 42 top-flight goals (scoring 34 goals and assisting eight), more than any other player at the club.

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team