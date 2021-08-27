Liverpool v Chelsea

Andy Robertson, who this week signed a new Liverpool contract, could return to the starting line-up against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his comeback from an ankle problem by replacing Kostas Tsimikas in the starting line-up.

Fabinho has returned to training following a bereavement and could come back into contention.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing an ankle problem, might start his first league game of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: external-link Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah were never team-mates at Stamford Bridge. Both experienced the pain of leaving the club unfulfilled and largely unlamented, and both have spectacularly prospered since.

They are two very different strikers who both also have a point to prove. Lukaku has failed to score in his last seven games against Liverpool - finishing on the winning side against them only once since 2013.

Meanwhile Salah has played against Chelsea more times than any other club, yet three of his five goals against them came in the colours of FC Basel, long before he arrived at Anfield.

The first of this season's mega-matches has much to offer - including the promise of some personal satisfaction for two of the league's finest goalscorers.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams have not been tested in their first two games but we are all looking at one battle in this contest - Virgil van Dijk up against Romelu Lukaku. That is going to be a really interesting one between two top-class players.

It all depends on what service Lukaku gets; the best players in the world cannot play well without decent service and Liverpool will be working on trying to stop that. It will be difficult for the Belgium forward, but there is no doubt he is a first-class signing.

He is really suited to the Premier League and a Chelsea team that have a good chance of winning the title will be set up around him.

This will be a very tight game and Chelsea are strong defensively too, but the Blues will take a draw now. We won't get open football because you don't want to give anything away. It is still early in the season but if Chelsea win at Anfield, it is a massive statement.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea's 1-0 win at Anfield in March was their seventh Premier League away victory against Liverpool, a total bettered only by Manchester United (12 wins).

The Blues have scored in all but one of their last 12 league and cup games at Anfield.

Liverpool

Victory would see Liverpool become the first club to win their opening three top-flight fixtures in four consecutive seasons.

The Reds could also win their first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal, a feat they also achieved in 2013-14 and 2018-19.

Including last season, Jurgen Klopp's side have claimed seven consecutive league victories, keeping clean sheets in each of the last four victories.

Liverpool have attempted 46 shots this season, more than any other side after the opening two rounds of top-flight fixtures.

Diogo Jota can become the fourth player to score in each of Liverpool's opening three Premier League games, following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler (1994-95), Daniel Sturridge (2013-14) and Sadio Mane (2017-18).

Mohamed Salah has 98 Premier League goals, including two for Chelsea. The only African player to reach triple figures in the competition is Didier Drogba, who netted 104 goals for the Blues.

Virgil van Dijk has made 48 Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, none of which have ended in defeat (W43, D5). The Reds have lost six of the 17 top-flight home matches the Dutchman has missed since his debut in January 2018.

Chelsea

The Blues are vying to win their opening three Premier League games without conceding for the fourth time, having previously done so in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11.

Chelsea have faced 10 shots in the 2021-22 Premier League, the fewest of any top-flight side after the first two matches.

Their five Premier League goals so far this season have been scored by five different players.

Thomas Tuchel has lost nine of his 15 matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp (W3, D3), though he has been victorious in the last two meetings (one with Chelsea, one with Paris St-Germain).

Cesar Azpilicueta, who turns 32 on Saturday, could make his 300th Premier League appearance. Only John Terry, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech have played more games in the competition for Chelsea.

