Norwich City v Leicester City

Winger Christos Tzolis scored twice and registered two assists on his Norwich debut in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City's Greek winger Christos Tzolis could be handed a Premier League debut after a stunning display in the EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Full-back Sam Byram and midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta remain sidelined.

Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand is in contention after recovering from Covid-19.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains out with a knee injury, while Ayoze Perez begins a three-match ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If Norwich finish 17th and stay in the league, that would be a massive achievement for them. We know they are hamstrung on how much they can spend on players and they have been up and down before, but they are used to it.

Leicester will be wounded after their 4-1 thumping by West Ham on Monday. It was a really good display from the Hammers and a most un-Leicester like showing from Brendan Rodgers' men.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have lost just one of their last seven home league meetings with Leicester (W4, D2).

The Canaries' most recent Premier League win was a 1-0 victory over the Foxes in February 2020.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost 12 consecutive top-flight games, a run only exceeded by Manchester United's 14-match streak in 1930 and Sunderland's sequence of 20 defeats between 2003 and 2005.

The Canaries have lost their six home games without scoring, which is a record in the English top flight.

They have found the net just once and conceded 32 times in their last 12 Premier League fixtures.

Norwich's goal difference of minus eight after two matches is the third worst in Premier League history after Leicester (minus nine) in 2001-02 and Wigan (minus 10) in 2010-11.

Teemu Pukki has failed to score or assist a goal in each of his last 15 top-flight appearances.

Leicester City

Leicester City have lost six of their last 11 Premier League matches (W4, D1).

The Foxes have won five of their previous six away league games against newly promoted sides.

Brendan Rodgers has lost four of his six league trips to Carrow Road as a manager, winning the other two.

Jamie Vardy has failed to score in 11 successive Premier League away games since netting at Tottenham in December 2020.

Kasper Schmeichel is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance and will become the third Dane to reach that milestone, after his father, Peter, and Thomas Sorensen.

